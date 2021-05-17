BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 321 Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

CCEP stock opened at $60.27 on Monday. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $60.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.28.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.63.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

