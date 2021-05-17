Strs Ohio Trims Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 97.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19,694 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Pool were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the 1st quarter worth $506,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the 1st quarter worth $1,933,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Pool by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.57.

In other Pool news, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $316.03 per share, with a total value of $158,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 59,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,861,618.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total value of $7,324,789.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,120,444.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,916 shares of company stock valued at $20,984,285. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

POOL stock opened at $437.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 54.87 and a beta of 0.72. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $214.77 and a 12-month high of $449.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $390.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $360.16.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.73 million. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. Pool’s revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 39.79%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

