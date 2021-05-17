BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $653,000 Stock Holdings in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in HUYA were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUYA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 19.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of HUYA by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HUYA during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HUYA alerts:

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $15.58 on Monday. HUYA Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $36.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.11.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.14. HUYA had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. HUYA’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that HUYA Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. CLSA downgraded shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of HUYA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, 86 Research upgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA).

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.