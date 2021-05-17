RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $435.20.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RNG. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $360.00 to $535.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get RingCentral alerts:

NYSE RNG opened at $239.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.60. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $229.00 and a 12-month high of $449.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The company has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.11 and a beta of 0.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. RingCentral’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.87, for a total transaction of $823,060.07. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,321 shares in the company, valued at $26,402,289.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.19, for a total value of $137,977.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,486 shares in the company, valued at $4,277,624.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,971 shares of company stock worth $19,383,612. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 25.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,154,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,535,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,241 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 516.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,225,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $464,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,446 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,587,000 after purchasing an additional 184,112 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1,614.4% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 184,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,844,000 after purchasing an additional 173,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 699,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,074,000 after purchasing an additional 167,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.