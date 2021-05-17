Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PROG. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Progenity from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progenity from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Progenity from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progenity currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.33.

PROG stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. Progenity has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.81.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.27. On average, equities analysts predict that Progenity will post -5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Progenity by 256.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Progenity by 416.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 8,395 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Progenity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Progenity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Progenity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.08% of the company’s stock.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

