Citigroup Trims Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Target Price to $450.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $460.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ROKU. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist raised shares of Roku from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $413.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $315.95 on Friday. Roku has a 1 year low of $100.19 and a 1 year high of $486.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a PE ratio of -376.13 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Roku will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steve Louden sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.23, for a total transaction of $23,661,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,661,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 266,515 shares of company stock valued at $105,236,425. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

