J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.63 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) to post $2.63 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.74 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.47 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services reported sales of $2.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full year sales of $11.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.59 billion to $11.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.32 billion to $12.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JBHT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Vertical Research started coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.19.

In related news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total value of $7,995,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,291,603 shares in the company, valued at $206,540,235.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total value of $220,259.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,433 shares of company stock valued at $12,286,187. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $176.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.12. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $96.82 and a 52-week high of $183.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 24.54%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.