3,058 Shares in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,058 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,267,732 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $134,753,000 after acquiring an additional 234,530 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,778,470 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,398,000 after acquiring an additional 47,433 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in América Móvil by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 693,155 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after buying an additional 5,538 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. grew its holdings in América Móvil by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. now owns 640,947 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after buying an additional 11,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in América Móvil by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 604,929 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after buying an additional 9,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of América Móvil stock opened at $14.80 on Monday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $11.59 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The firm has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.30). América Móvil had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

AMX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on América Móvil in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

