Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Erie Indemnity were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 36,057.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity during the 1st quarter worth about $523,000. 35.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Erie Indemnity alerts:

ERIE opened at $203.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 0.43. Erie Indemnity has a 52 week low of $158.00 and a 52 week high of $266.77.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41. The firm had revenue of $630.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.30 million. Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 11.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Erie Indemnity will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.035 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, policy issuance, and renewal services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing; and other services consist of customer services and administrative support services, as well as information technology services.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE).

Receive News & Ratings for Erie Indemnity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erie Indemnity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.