Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Deltashares S&P 500 Managed Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DMRL)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Deltashares S&P 500 Managed Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DMRL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of DMRL stock opened at $70.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.34. Deltashares S&P 500 Managed Risk ETF has a one year low of $56.24 and a one year high of $71.81.

