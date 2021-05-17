Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,985,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,847,000 after buying an additional 112,855 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,087,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,642,000 after purchasing an additional 61,841 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,932,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,566,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,870,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,429,000 after purchasing an additional 9,123 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,757,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,463,000 after purchasing an additional 453,520 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMP shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.89.

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total transaction of $405,366.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,071.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total value of $251,850.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,911.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,541 shares of company stock worth $4,718,927. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AMP stock opened at $258.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.74. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.40 and a fifty-two week high of $269.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $247.02 and a 200-day moving average of $212.39.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

