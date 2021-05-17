Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,085 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $8,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 77,932.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 60,008 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,509.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 65,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 60,962 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 77,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 29,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 96.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $344,280.00. Also, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $354,857.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,813,897. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.56.

Shares of HR opened at $30.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.33. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $26.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.63%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

