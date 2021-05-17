VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,964 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $6,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 287.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares during the period.

PFXF stock opened at $20.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.46. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $17.77 and a 52 week high of $21.24.

