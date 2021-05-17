Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 196,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,811 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $5,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

EQC opened at $27.16 on Monday. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $34.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.23.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 604.59%. The business had revenue of $14.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equity Commonwealth’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

