Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 2,312 Shares of TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 449,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of TCG BDC worth $5,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in TCG BDC by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in TCG BDC by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in TCG BDC by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in TCG BDC by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in TCG BDC by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CGBD opened at $13.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $727.38 million, a PE ratio of -78.29 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.61 and its 200 day moving average is $11.82. TCG BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. TCG BDC had a positive return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TCG BDC, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.82%. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.51%.

In other news, Director Mark David Jenkins bought 11,500 shares of TCG BDC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $150,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,673.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CGBD. Zacks Investment Research lowered TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on TCG BDC from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

