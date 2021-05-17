Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires New Stake in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 153,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,668,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.25% of Seer as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Health Investments LP lifted its stake in Seer by 317.5% during the first quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 83,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 63,500 shares during the last quarter. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Seer during the fourth quarter worth about $162,614,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Seer during the fourth quarter worth about $1,123,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Seer during the fourth quarter worth about $16,483,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Seer during the fourth quarter worth about $2,183,000.

In related news, CEO Omid Farokhzad sold 354,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $22,756,635.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,664,841.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Seer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

SEER opened at $29.61 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.31. Seer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.48 and a 12 month high of $86.55.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Seer, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Seer Profile

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

