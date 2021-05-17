Drone Delivery Canada (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) PT Lowered to $1.75 at Canaccord Genuity

Drone Delivery Canada (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $2.00 to $1.75 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Drone Delivery Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of Drone Delivery Canada stock opened at $1.00 on Thursday. Drone Delivery Canada has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.98.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements commercial drone-based logistics systems in Canada. The company offers logistics solutions, which includes proprietary software system, and hardware and professional services for cargo delivery process from depot to depot. It serves communities, courier services, retail, ecommerce, mining, oil and gas, healthcare and pharmaceutical, government, military, shore-to-ship, and construction customers.

