Robert W. Baird Raises Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $425.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $375.00 to $425.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Deere & Company from $394.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Deere & Company from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $341.17.

Shares of DE opened at $384.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $120.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $377.49 and a 200 day moving average of $313.54. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $124.69 and a 12 month high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.43%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DE. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

