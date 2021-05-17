Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Invests $48,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 80.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPYD opened at $41.81 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.52. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $42.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.