Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 731 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Western Digital by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $516,266,000 after buying an additional 1,040,328 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,855,730 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $324,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,590 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in Western Digital by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,351,976 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $241,056,000 after buying an additional 141,389 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Western Digital by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,168,631 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $175,375,000 after buying an additional 72,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth $175,461,000. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $71.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.55 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.24.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WDC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Western Digital from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Western Digital from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Western Digital from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.70.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.