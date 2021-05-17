Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $47,000 Stock Holdings in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 7,751.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,434 shares of the information security company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FireEye were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FireEye by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,955 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in FireEye by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,252 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in FireEye by 1.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,302 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in FireEye by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in FireEye by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 86,392 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FEYE stock opened at $20.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.69. FireEye, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.53.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.00 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FireEye news, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 87,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $1,705,284.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 665,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,894,909.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexa King sold 39,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $817,779.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 340,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,984,873.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 277,806 shares of company stock valued at $5,532,065. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FEYE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FireEye from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

