Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $48,000 in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVLG. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $590,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,314,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVLG opened at $23.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $397.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.21 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.36. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.01.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $220.89 million during the quarter. Covenant Logistics Group had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVLG shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services to customers with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

