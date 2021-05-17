Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,365 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 2,780.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sourcerock Group LLC bought a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at $14,413,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at $11,244,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,991,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,085,000 after acquiring an additional 819,666 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 172.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 586,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 370,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,027,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,166,000 after acquiring an additional 353,267 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Shares of Oceaneering International stock opened at $15.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.70. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $15.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 3.60.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $437.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.05 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 37.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 68,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $993,815.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,680.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OII. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

Read More: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.