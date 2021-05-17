Meeder Asset Management Inc. Takes $52,000 Position in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,087 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCF. FMR LLC increased its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,594,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,323,000 after buying an additional 11,499 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Contango Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth $282,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Contango Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Contango Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 26.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCF stock opened at $4.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $815.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.70. Contango Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $5.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.67.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.16 million for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 219.81% and a negative net margin of 230.23%.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on shares of Contango Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of approximately 34.2 million barrels of oil or other liquid hydrocarbons equivalent, consisting of 13.0 million barrels of oil, 84.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 7.2 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

