US Bancorp DE Lowers Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,742 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Tenable were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Tenable by 53.0% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 782,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,305,000 after buying an additional 271,247 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Tenable by 152.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 375,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,574,000 after buying an additional 226,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Tenable by 8.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable during the first quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Tenable during the first quarter worth approximately $5,592,000. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenable alerts:

Shares of TENB opened at $39.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -49.65 and a beta of 1.81. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.72 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 18.87% and a negative return on equity of 56.02%. Tenable’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $340,894.29. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 27,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,067.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $88,886.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,724.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 373,568 shares of company stock valued at $15,843,222. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.