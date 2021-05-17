Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 146,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after buying an additional 8,776 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 194,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 41,896 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 920,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,940,000 after purchasing an additional 20,822 shares during the period. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAM. Credit Suisse Group lowered Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Shares of BAM stock opened at $48.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,318.97 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $48.52.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. Brookfield Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.81%.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

