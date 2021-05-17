J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 14,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $484,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

JJSF stock opened at $173.95 on Monday. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $174.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.11 and a beta of 0.58.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $256.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.633 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This is a boost from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 207.21%.

J & J Snack Foods Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

