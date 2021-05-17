US Bancorp DE Sells 2,585 Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,721 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in 2U were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in 2U during the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of 2U by 164.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 176,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after purchasing an additional 109,500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of 2U by 5.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of 2U in the first quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of 2U by 27.9% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,444 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period.

Get 2U alerts:

TWOU opened at $34.88 on Monday. 2U, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.45 and a fifty-two week high of $59.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.10.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. 2U had a negative net margin of 30.92% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $232.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWOU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 2U presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.10.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.