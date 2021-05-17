Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Crane were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Crane by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,079,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $161,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,747 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Crane by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,799,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $139,752,000 after purchasing an additional 38,262 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Crane by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 908,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $70,530,000 after purchasing an additional 548,719 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Crane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,959,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Crane by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 638,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,548,000 after purchasing an additional 179,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Crane news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $1,315,124.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,075 shares in the company, valued at $7,736,394. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total transaction of $495,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,322 shares of company stock valued at $2,356,810 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Crane from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

Shares of CR stock opened at $98.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.52. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.32 and a beta of 1.65. Crane Co. has a 12 month low of $46.67 and a 12 month high of $99.93.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.35. Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

