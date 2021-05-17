Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target to $106.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price target lifted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on YETI from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on YETI from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on YETI from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut YETI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. YETI currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $88.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 113.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. YETI has a fifty-two week low of $25.38 and a fifty-two week high of $90.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.05 and a 200-day moving average of $71.22.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.11 million. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that YETI will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $1,409,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,155 shares in the company, valued at $23,057,884.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $222,863.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,775.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,264 shares of company stock worth $6,525,142 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in YETI by 19.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in YETI by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in YETI by 40.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in YETI by 600.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in YETI by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

