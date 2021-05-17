Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Price Target Raised to C$9.75

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.75 to C$9.75 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.81.

Shares of PEYUF stock opened at $4.78 on Friday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.41.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.0321 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

