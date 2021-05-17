John J. Walsh, Jr. Sells 35,000 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Stock

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $1,631,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,517.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME opened at $47.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Mimecast Limited has a one year low of $36.52 and a one year high of $59.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $133.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.19 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MIME shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Mimecast from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mimecast by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mimecast by 3.4% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 33,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

