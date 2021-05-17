Desjardins Raises NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Price Target to C$3.75

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NUVSF. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on NuVista Energy from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lifted their target price on NuVista Energy from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on NuVista Energy from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NuVista Energy from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded NuVista Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. NuVista Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.97.

NUVSF stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average is $1.24. NuVista Energy has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $2.25.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

