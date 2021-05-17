The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target Raised to $24.00

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WEN. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Wendy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a report on Monday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Wendy’s from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The Wendy’s has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

NASDAQ WEN opened at $23.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.62. The Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $24.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.02 million. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The Wendy’s’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Wendy’s will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 61.02%.

In other news, insider E.J. Wunsch acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $142,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 80,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,453.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in The Wendy’s by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Wendy’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in The Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in The Wendy’s by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.