Comerica Bank Sells 1,311 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,322 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,864,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,277,000 after acquiring an additional 113,071 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,385,000 after acquiring an additional 161,705 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 694,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,702,000 after acquiring an additional 109,635 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 579,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,327,000 after acquiring an additional 61,052 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 517,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,776,000 after acquiring an additional 28,520 shares during the period. 80.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INDB opened at $80.19 on Monday. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1 year low of $49.25 and a 1 year high of $99.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.23.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $120.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.38 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.16%.

Several research firms recently commented on INDB. Piper Sandler raised shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

In other Independent Bank news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $83,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

