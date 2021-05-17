Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 214.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 7,586.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 1,611.8% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

RCII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rent-A-Center has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

NASDAQ:RCII opened at $57.61 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.40. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.68.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.20. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 35.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.23 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 26,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,897.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,450 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total transaction of $252,893.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,344 shares of company stock worth $2,899,369. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

