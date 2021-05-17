US Bancorp DE Purchases 4,662 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 262.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

GH opened at $112.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.08 and a beta of 0.57. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.31 and a 52-week high of $181.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.68 and its 200-day moving average is $140.68.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.28 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. Guardant Health’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 36,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.61, for a total transaction of $5,843,668.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,624,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,311,756.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.01, for a total value of $656,271.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,158.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 419,178 shares of company stock worth $65,042,089. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GH. Citigroup upped their price objective on Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guardant Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.09.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.