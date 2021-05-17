Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.50.

ARES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Ares Management alerts:

In other news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 45,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total value of $2,351,479.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Ares Management in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 174.2% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 883 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ARES opened at $52.41 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.67 and a 200 day moving average of $49.76. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.06, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. Ares Management has a 1-year low of $32.59 and a 1-year high of $59.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Ares Management had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 16.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.57%.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.