Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) Earns “Hold” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their hold rating on shares of Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $9.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum reiterated a hold rating and set a $8.50 target price (up from $7.50) on shares of Leaf Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BTIG Research downgraded Leaf Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Leaf Group stock opened at $8.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 1.90. Leaf Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.17.

Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Leaf Group had a negative return on equity of 25.95% and a negative net margin of 5.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Leaf Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 182,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Leaf Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 751,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leaf Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Leaf Group by 257.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Leaf Group during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Leaf Group Company Profile

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer internet company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the wall art, home dÃ©cor, and tech and apparel accessories categories.

