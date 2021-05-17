U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Rating Increased to Outperform at Barrington Research

Barrington Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $130.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday.

NYSE:USPH opened at $117.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.80 and a beta of 1.45. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52 week low of $67.55 and a 52 week high of $143.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.07.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $112.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.36 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is currently 49.65%.

In related news, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 5,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $553,800.00. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.00 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,619 shares of company stock valued at $1,581,622. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4,740.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

