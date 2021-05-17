Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target Increased to $188.00 by Analysts at Chardan Capital

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price target lifted by Chardan Capital from $182.00 to $188.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MRNA. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America reissued a sell rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $162.88.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $161.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.16. Moderna has a twelve month low of $46.13 and a twelve month high of $189.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $64.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.62, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Moderna will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.25, for a total value of $1,222,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,560.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $1,809,666.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,323,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,039,294.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,721,390 shares of company stock valued at $836,017,001. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $19,849,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 51.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

