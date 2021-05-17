Comerica Bank Buys 5,927 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 230,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in ING Groep by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 59,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 5,347 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in ING Groep by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 39,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 15,390 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in ING Groep by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ING Groep by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 76,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 36,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ING shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. ING Groep presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE:ING opened at $13.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.91. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.49.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. ING Groep had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 14.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.1236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

