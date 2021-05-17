Comerica Bank Lowers Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UDR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in UDR during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in UDR during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UDR alerts:

Shares of UDR opened at $46.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.43, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.87. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $47.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 4.83%. On average, analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.71%.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,001,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $1,821,200.00. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UDR. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on UDR in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.91.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Article: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.