Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) PT Lowered to $53.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its target price decreased by Evercore ISI from $64.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a positive rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a market perform rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a peer perform rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Bumble from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.21.

Shares of BMBL stock opened at $42.82 on Thursday. Bumble has a one year low of $38.91 and a one year high of $84.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.06.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $1.72. The company had revenue of $170.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.74 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 24,798,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $1,018,488,687.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd acquired 488,371 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $20,999,953.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

