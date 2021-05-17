Comerica Bank Sells 9,112 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,112 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MSM opened at $95.62 on Monday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.17 and a twelve month high of $96.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.32.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.77 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

In other news, SVP Gregory Polli sold 15,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total transaction of $1,313,485.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 862 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $79,304.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,072 shares of company stock worth $7,753,284. 28.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

