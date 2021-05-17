Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 421 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Textron by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,811,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $377,511,000 after buying an additional 1,049,146 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Textron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Textron by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,141,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,163,000 after buying an additional 579,819 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in Textron by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,887,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,205,000 after buying an additional 501,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Textron by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 254,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,284,000 after buying an additional 163,604 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

TXT stock opened at $67.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.90.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.14%.

A number of analysts have commented on TXT shares. Barclays raised Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $689,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $170,775.00. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.