Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $854,000 Holdings in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XLRN. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,070,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,111,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,254,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,307,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,048,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,087,000 after purchasing an additional 162,568 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas A. Mccourt sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total transaction of $894,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,257.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.73, for a total value of $1,407,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,262,344.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,648,150. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XLRN opened at $126.09 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.91. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $146.15. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.68 and a beta of 0.59.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $24.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.15 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 157.84%. The company’s revenue was up 469.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on XLRN. Citigroup boosted their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $137.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.80.

Acceleron Pharma Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.