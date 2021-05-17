Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 3,790 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,790 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NET. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2,017.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,730,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,394,000 after buying an additional 8,317,691 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $337,085,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,114,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,614,000 after buying an additional 2,912,084 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,862,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,231,000 after buying an additional 2,209,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,292,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,945,000 after buying an additional 1,403,526 shares during the last quarter. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Shares of NET stock opened at $72.30 on Monday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.85 and a 52-week high of $95.77. The stock has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.38 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.46 and a 200-day moving average of $74.97.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $830,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,562,554.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $1,401,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,830.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 994,686 shares of company stock worth $75,832,641. 35.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.94.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.