Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 3,348 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) by 26.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,348 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 29,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period.

XMMO stock opened at $82.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.89 and a 200-day moving average of $80.36. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $52.95 and a 12 month high of $89.13.

