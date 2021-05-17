Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 47.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,379 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CGC opened at $22.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 7.06. Canopy Growth Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.59.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canopy Growth has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.21.

Canopy Growth Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

